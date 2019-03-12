Mom killed after "large rock" thrown from overpass crashes into car's windshield

A Central Texas woman was killed Saturday night after a "large rock" thrown from an overpass crashed into the windshield of a car carrying a family of five, authorities said.

The car was traveling northbound on Interstate 35 in Temple when someone threw the rock from a railroad track overpass, police said. The rock broke through the car's windshield, striking a passenger in the front seat.

Keila Ruby Flores, 33, was killed Saturday night after large rock was thrown from a railroad overpass, said police in Temple, Texas. Monica Flores/KWTX

Keila Ruby Flores, 33, was taken to Scott & White Medical Center where she died the next morning. An autopsy has been ordered.

Flores' boyfriend, Christopher Rodriguez, was driving the car while her three children, the youngest just six-years-old, were sitting in the back. They were not injured.

"(We were) headed back to Waco on 35 northbound, all of sudden something just strikes the window," Rodriguez told CBS affiliate KWTX-TV.

"An explosion just comes right through the window. I didn't know what it was," he continued. "I look over and I see Keila and she is laying there unresponsive. I'm just shaking her, trying to wake her up, (but) she was unresponsive."

"An explosion just comes right through the window. I didn't know what it was," he continued. "I look over and I see Keila and she is laying there unresponsive. I'm just shaking her, trying to wake her up, (but) she was unresponsive."

Temple police have not released any information about the perpetrator, but do refer to the case as a homicide.

Rodriguez and the entire Flores family have asked for the public's help in finding the person or persons responsible.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information to contact the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500. Tips may also be submitted online at BellCountyCrimeStoppers.com.