Keeping NFL Hearts Healthy

Players in the NFL today are heavier than ever before - hundreds weigh more than 300 pounds. Doctors warn those extra pounds carry a deadly risk once players hang up their shoulder pads, and asreports, some former players are on a mission to raise awareness about the problems.

More than two decades after he stopped playing hard nose football Harry Carson is working out harder than ever.

"Once I stopped playing I knew I had to continue to work out and take care of my body," Carson says.

As a nine-time Pro-Bowl linebacker and league Hall-of-Famer, Carson, who used to weigh around 230 pounds, helped the New York Giants win the Super Bowl in 1987.

Now at age 54, and tipping the scales at more than 260 pounds, he exercises daily to keep his heart healthy.

"Once you stop playing, that heart is well trained," Carson says. "And if you don't take care of that heart, its going to forsake you."

So Carson is on a campaign to make sure that other former gridiron greats do the same thing. And as players become heavier, alarm bells have been sounded.

Seventy-seven percent of retired football players younger than 50 who are obese have died of heart attacks, according to a Scripts Howard survey.

Retired linemen have an even higher risk, Mitchell reports. In the last 20 years the average lineman's weight has ballooned 37 pounds to 318 pounds today. In fact, more than half of current players, 56 percent, are clinically obese and many don't lose the extra weight once their playing days are over.

"A lot of guys don't change their eating habits, or get even heavier," Carson says. "So there is a problem that is there that must be addressed."

A string of sudden deaths from heart disease in young retirees like Mike Webster, Dwight White, Steve Furness, and Hall-of-Famer Reggie White has helped bring attention to the issue.

Former NFL Quarterback Archie Roberts - now a cardiologist - is doing his part. Roberts founded the Living Heart Foundation, which offers free heart screenings for retired players around the country - something Roberts wishes someone had done for him.

"I ignored my own health and one day I was talking in front of a large group of doctors and I had a stroke," Roberts says.

Dr. Roberts has screened 1,400 retirees and found that many of the players who are diagnosed with heart problems are unaware of the danger.

"They tend not to think about health and believe they are going to live forever," Roberts says.

The NFL is taking notice - even creating its own cardiovascular committee to educate players about healthy living before and after football.

"We cannot carry 250 or 300 pounds," says Dr. Robert Vogel, co-chair of the NFL cardiovascular subcommittee at the University of Maryland Medical Center. "We pay a price and most of the time the first symptom of heart disease is sudden death."

It's a price Carson says he's not willing to pay, and is hoping more former players follow his lead - before it's too late.

"Guys younger than me have serious problems," Carson says. "I'm starting to see my teammates die, I feel like I am their big brother and I feel like if something is going to happen, it should happen to me not them."

With Carson's help, the NFL and the Players Association have established an co-operative alliance to pay for additional heart screenings as well as joint-replacement and depression therapy.