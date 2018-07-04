Two young girls found dead at home in rural Missouri, officials say

KEARNEY, Mo. -- Two young sisters have been found dead in a rural area northeast of Kansas City, Missouri. Police said foul play is not suspected and neither water nor firearms appear to have been involved, but the deaths are under investigation.

Clay County sheriff's Capt. Will Akin said the girls were found outside their home just after noon Wednesday by their mother and were not breathing. Both girls were under 5 years old.

"We are going to treat this investigation with the utmost priority to try to get those answers, not only for everyone who is watching right now but also for the family. They need closure as well," Akin said.

Both neighbors and investigators say the incident is a tragic situation, CBS Kansas City affiliate KCTV reports.

"I can only imagine what it is like for any parent to lose two children, let alone one, is nothing more than tragic," Akin said.

The incident was reported near the intersection of a rural road and Missouri 92 east of Kearney. The mother ran to a neighbor's house and the neighbor called 911.