Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for "Bill & Ted 3"

Bodacious! "Bill & Ted" are returning for a third chapter, 29 years after "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure." Stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are joining forces again to shop "Bill & Ted Face the Music" at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Bill & Ted 3" comes after 1989's "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" and 1991's "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey," and The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the sequel is now "firmly in the works." Reeves and Winter will reprise their roles as time travelers Ted Logan and Bill Preston.

The original creators of "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," Chris Matheson and Ed Solmon, have returned to the franchise to write the script, while Dean Parisot of "Galaxy Quest" is set to direct the film. THR reports that Scott Kroopf will produce the film with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce of Hammerstone Studios, with Steven Soderbergh as executive producer, along with Scott Fischer, John Ryan Jr. and John Santilli.

"Bill & Ted Face the Music" will center on the titular characters dealing with the responsibilities of middle-aged family life, reports THR, and they still haven't written the greatest song ever. But a visitor from the future warns Bill and Ted that only their song will save the world and bring harmony to the universe. The two go on a quest to create the best song ever, along with the help of their daughters, music legends and historical figures.

Winter tweeted that he's gearing up for the film.

We’re tuning the air guitars.🤘🎬 #BT3 — Alex Winter (@alxwinter) May 8, 2018

Reeves and Winter said in a statement to THR, "We couldn't be more excited to get the whole band back together again. Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm we've got a dream team!"

Reeves dropped clues about the script in 2017 to Graham Norton on the BBC, saying that Bill and Ted are "supposed to write a song to save the world and they haven't done that. The pressure of having to save the world, their marriages are falling apart, their kids are kind of mad at them, and then someone comes from the future and tells them if they don't write the song it's just not the world, it's the universe."