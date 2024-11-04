Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has medical incident at campaign rally

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was treated by paramedics Sunday after appearing to become unsteady at a campaign rally for congressional candidate Caroleene Dobson.

Ivey's office said the governor had gotten dehydrated and is recovering after being treated with fluids.

Ivey, 80, was attending a Sunday evening rally for Dobson at SweetCreek Farm Market in Pike Road, about 18 miles southeast of Montgomery, when the incident occurred.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey delivering her State of the State address on March 7, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. Julie Bennett / AP

Witnesses said Ivey was shaking as she stood with Dobson and held onto a beam for support.

CBS Montgomery affiliate WAKA-TV posted video from the event showing the governor looking unsteady. The station reported that members of Ivey's staff then ran up to her. An ambulance was called to the scene.

"While campaigning for Caroleene Dobson at an event this evening, the governor got dehydrated. She received fluids and was evaluated on site out of precaution. She immediately felt better and is at home doing well this evening," Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola wrote in a statement.

The Republican governor announced in 2019 that she had been diagnosed with early stage lung cancer and would undergo radiation treatments. She said in 2020 that the cancer appeared to be gone and that her doctor considered her cancer-free.

Dobson is the Republican nominee in the 2nd Congressional District. Ivey has endorsed Dobson in the race.