Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom get engaged on Valentine's Day

Orlando Bloom is not "the one who got away" from Katy Perry. In fact, he's staying – for good. The couple celebrated Valentine's Day in an epic way, by getting engaged.

After sharing a sweet photo of Bloom sleeping with their dogs on her Instagram story, Perry shared another Valentine's Day post. The selfie showed the couple in a room filled with heart-shaped balloons and a giant flower-shaped rock on Perry's ring finger. "Full Bloom," the singer captioned the photo. Bloom shared the same shot on his Instagram.

Perry's mom, Mary Hudson, helped break the news on Facebook. She shared a blurry photo showing Perry and Bloom in a room of red roses. Another photo showed the dazzling ring up-close. "Look who got engaged on Valentines Day!!" the proud mom wrote. The post was deleted on Friday morning.

The singer and actor were first romantically linked in 2016, Entertainment Tonight reports. After a split in 2017, they eventually got back together and now appear fully in love.

Perry was previously married to actor Russell Brand. She opened up about the marriage in a recent Paper Magazine interview. "I'm very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things. I mean, I was married when I was 25," she said

"I'm 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, 'One person for the rest of my life,' and I'm not so sure that that idea is for me. I'm just such a different person than I was," the singer added.

Bloom, who was previously married to model Miranda Kerr, has an 8-year-old son, Flynn.

In addition to the engagement ring photo, Bloom also shared another Valentine's Day message on Instagram: "A shallow person will only have shallow relationships. Real love is not one person clinging to another, it can only be fostered between two strong people secure in their individuality."