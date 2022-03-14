Woman's dismembered remains identified 27 years after being found in Oklahoma: "Now we continue our pursuit of justice for Katrina"

The dismembered remains of a woman found in central Oklahoma in 1995 have been identified, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). The remains found in Caddo County are those of Katrina Kay Bentivegna of Midwest City, the bureau said.

Bentivegna's DNA, submitted for testing in 2021, was recently matched to her relatives, according to a statement from the OSBI on Friday.

A suspected cause of her death was not released.

"We are thrilled to be able to reunite Katrina with her family," said OSBI Director Ricky Adams. "While it took 27 years to be able to deliver the news, we never stopped working to identify Katrina. We pursue all options available at the time for victims and sometimes we have to wait for technological advances like forensic genetic genealogy. The first step in cases like this is to identify the victim. Now we continue our pursuit of justice for Katrina."

Bentivegna, who had moved to Oklahoma from Colorado in 1993 and married later that year, was 20 when her remains were found in April 1995 with her head, hands and feet removed, the OSBI said.

A skull found in 1996 was later matched to the remains.

Bentivegna is survived by her son, whom officials did not identify.

"I appreciate all the hard work the OSBI has put into identifying my mother," her son said. "There have been many unanswered questions over the past 27 years but now I have closure in knowing what happened to my mom."