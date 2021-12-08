Body of missing Florida woman found a day after her boyfriend was charged with her murder

The body of a Florida woman who was missing for over a week was found a day after her boyfriend was charged in her death. A decomposing body found Tuesday in the woods of New Port Richey belongs to Kathleen Moore, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said somebody walking in the area of Carmel Avenue called around 11:30 a.m. to report a woman's remains covered in "thick brush," CBS affiliate WTSP reports. Detectives later used tattoos to identify the 34-year-old Moore, who was last seen out with friends on November 28.

A vigil is held for Kathleen Moore on Dec. 6, 2021. WTSP

Collin Knapp, 30, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the case. Knapp and Moore had been in an on-and-off relationship for the past five years, according to Sheriff Chris Nocco.

Nocco said Knapp and Moore were seen arguing at a bar on the night she disappeared, and eventually wound up at Knapp's residence.

Moore's body was found 50 yards northeast of Knapp's home and was in a very heavily brushed area, according to the sheriff's office. Nocco said the brush that covered her body was so thick it was hard to see the body even standing two feet away.

Moore's cellphone had previously been found in a dumpster not far from Knapp's home, Nocco said. Knapp's clothing was found in a landfill by sheriff's investigators.

"I wish to God we could bring her back," Nocco said. "She's with God now. She's with the angels. And we pray for her and we pray for her family right now because they're going through so much. But with that, we will bring her justice, we will bring her family justice. You know, that is important."

The sheriff's office has not released a cause of death.