Kate, Princess of Wales, hospitalized for planned abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace says

Kate, the Princess of Wales, was hospitalized for planned abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace said in a statement Wednesday. The British royal is expected to remain in the hospital for another ten to 14 days.

The statement does not specify what the surgery was for, saying Kate, "hopes the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

It includes an apology from Kate for having to postpone upcoming engagements.

Kensington Palace confirmed to CBS News that Kate was not dealing with cancer and that her husband, William, the Prince of Wales, would miss some future engagements to be with his wife.

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, smiles as she arrives to attend a carol service at Westminster Abbey in London, Dec. 8, 2023. Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP/Getty

The "surgery was successful," Kensington Palace said, but "based on the current medical advice," the Princess of Wales is "unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

The statement says Kate "looks forward to reinstating as many (engagements) as possible, as soon as possible."

Kate's husband Prince William, the eldest son of King Charles III, is next in line to inherit the British throne.

William and Kate have three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The princess is generally healthy and active, enjoying a range of sports, but during all three of her pregnancies she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness which left her unable to attend royal events in the weeks before her deliveries.