World

Britain's King Charles III seeks treatment for enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace says

By Haley Ott

/ CBS News

Britain's King Charles III will visit a hospital next week for a procedure to treat his enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Haley Ott
haley-ott-cbs-news.jpg

Haley Ott is cbsnews.com's foreign reporter, based in the CBS News London bureau. Haley joined the cbsnews.com team in 2018, prior to which she worked for outlets including Al Jazeera, Monocle, and Vice News.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 10:47 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.