Kate Hudson on her "genderless" approach to raising third baby

Kate Hudson and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed a newborn last fall, and the actress says she's taking a "genderless" approach to child-rearing.

In October, the "Almost Famous" actress announced on Instagram that she and her musician boyfriend welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Rani. Hudson also has two sons from previous relationships, 15-year-old Ryder and 7-year-old Bingham. Rani, born on October 2, is named after Fujikawa's father, Ron Fujikawa.

"Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor," she said. Hudson also noted that "Rani" is pronounced like "Ronnie."

When asked in an interview with AOL last week how raising a girl is different than raising a boy, the actress responded: "It doesn't really change my approach, but there's definitely a difference."

"I think you just raise your kids individually regardless – like a genderless [approach]," she said. "We still don't know what she's going to identify as. I will say that, right now, she is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds and her way. It's very different from the boys, and it's really fun to actually want to buy kids' clothes. With the boys it was just like onesies … actually, I did pretty good with the boys. [Laughs] But with her it's a whole other ball game. There's some stuff that I'm like, 'I can't do that to her, because it's so over-the-top.'"

In the AOL interview, Hudson also said she was a tomboy growing up and that her brother, Boston, "was basically my sister because I put makeup on him all the time, and I'd dress him up and he loved it. But growing up as a girl with all boys, you end up with a thick skin. You really do. People say, 'Oh, your brothers must've really protected you.' And I'm like, 'They threw me right into the fire!'"

With two older brothers to "throw her into the fire," Rani will likely grow up strong like her mom.

Hudson first announced she was pregnant with baby No. 3 on Instagram in April 2018. "SURPRISE!!!" she captioned a video of her gender reveal. "If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick! It's was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been."

The gender reveal video showed Hudson and family members pop open black balloons which revealed pink confetti inside.