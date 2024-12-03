Kash Patel, Trump's pick for FBI director, targeted in possible Iran-backed cyberattack, sources say

What to know about Trump FBI director pick Kash Patel

What to know about Trump FBI pick Kash Patel

Kash Patel, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the FBI, was recently notified that he was the target of a potential Iran-backed cyberattack, two people familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News.

The apparent hackers targeted his communications, but whether they succeeded and how much access they had to the data is still being evaluated, the people said.

The FBI declined to comment. CBS News had also reached out to the Trump transition team for comment.

The news of Iran's potential targeting of Patel was first reported by Semafor.

This comes after months of warnings from the FBI and other federal agencies of Iranian cyber activity targeting Trump campaign staff leading up the 2024 presidential election. In September, Justice Department prosecutors charged three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps with launching a broad hacking campaign against U.S. officials, including those close to Trump.

In August, Microsoft said that Iran was increasing its efforts to influence the November election, and in one case had targeted a presidential campaign with an email phishing attack.

Trump and his allies, including members of his first administration, have been targets of Iran since the 2020 killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, and U.S. officials continued to warn of those cyberattack campaigns in recent months.

The 44-year-old Patel served in intelligence and defense roles in Trump's first term, including chief of staff to the secretary of defense. He was also designated by Trump to be a representative to the National Archives and Records Administration and fought a subpoena to testify before a federal grand jury in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

He is an attorney and staunch Trump loyalist who rose to prominence as an aide to former Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California, fighting the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

He served on Trump's National Security Council, then as a senior adviser to acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, and later as chief of staff to acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller.