Karoline Leavitt exiting as White House press secretary, will serve as outside Trump adviser

Washington — White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will be exiting her role at the end of August, switching to a role as a top outside adviser, President Trump announced on Truth Social Wednesday.

The president said she's leaving so she can spend more time with her family. Leavitt had a baby girl, her second child, in May, and recently returned to the White House.

"Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!" Mr. Trump wrote. "Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections."

"Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom, since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024," he continued. "Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office. Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done!"

File photo: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters at the White House, July 23, 2026, in Washington. AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It's not yet clear who the next White House press secretary will be, or who will fill in during the interim. Leavitt's departure comes less than three months before the midterm elections.

Leavitt has been the White House press secretary since the beginning of the president's second term, and she thanked Mr. Trump for the opportunity to serve in the high-profile role.

"The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life," Leavitt wrote. "President Trump has asked me to continue serving as a top advisor to him on the outside, and I will always remain a vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party."

Now 28, Leavitt was 27 when she started the job, making her the youngest White House press secretary in history.