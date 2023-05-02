Tennis star Serena Williams, supermodel Karlie Kloss unveil baby bumps at the Met Gala

While the Met Gala has a famously strict "no plus ones" policy, these two expecting mothers managed to sneak an extra partygoer into the star-studded event: tennis star Serena Williams and supermodel Karlie Kloss debuted their baby bumps at the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night.

People immediately took to social media to express their congratulations for the expecting mothers, with one person writing on Twitter, "The mothers are killing it this Met!"

AAHHHHHHHH the mothers are killing it this Met!!! — Ryl Tea (@therylcompany) May 2, 2023

"The theme was actually baby shower," another wrote.

Following her arrival at the Met Gala, Williams, 41, took to Instagram to post photographs of her and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Williams wrote. She and Ohanian welcomed their first child, a daughter named Olympia, in September 2017. The two were married in November of the same year.

Williams hit the Met carpet sporting a Gucci gown with Tiffany and Co. jewelry to match her growing baby bump.

"I'm feeling good now, I can breathe. I'm not hiding," she told TV personality La La Anthony on the red carpet.

CBS News has reached out to a representative of Williams for further information, but has yet to hear back.

Kloss, 30, also gushed about her pregnancy to reporters on the Met Gala red carpet, and a representative for the model confirmed to CBS News that she is pregnant with her second child.

"This is the most important night in fashion, of course," Kloss told Entertainment Tonight about the choice to show off her pregnancy. "I'm honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long," she added, explaining that "big winter coats" helped keep her belly under wraps — literally.

US model Karlie Kloss arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

"I have a little surprise....I got a plus one," Kloss told influencer Emma Chamberlain, who interviewed her on behalf of Vogue Magazine.

Kloss arrived to the star-studded New York City event sporting a floor-length black gown from Spanish luxury fashion house LOEWE —a form-fitting number that showed off her growing stomach.

Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, welcomed their first son, Levi Joseph, in 2021. The pair were married in 2018. Kusher, a businessman, is the brother of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump.