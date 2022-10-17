Watch CBS News
Kanye West buying right-leaning social network Parler

By Alain Sherter

/ MoneyWatch

Kanye West suspended from Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts 04:42

Rapper Ye, also known by his given name Kanye West, is buying politically right-leaning social network Parler.

Parlement Technologies, Parler's parent company, said in a news release on Monday that Ye "has become the richest Black man in history through music and apparel and is taking a bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech, using his far-reaching talents to further lead the fight to create a truly non-cancelable environment."

Instagram and Twitter earlier this month restricted Ye's access to his accounts on their platforms for posting antisemitic comments, saying the remarks violated company policy. 

Terms of Ye's purchase of Parler weren't disclosed.

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," Ye said in a statement. 

Alain Sherter

Alain Sherter covers business and economic affairs for CBSNews.com.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 7:09 AM

