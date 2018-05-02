Kansas hit with first tornadoes of the year

CONCORDIA, Kan. -- Multiple tornadoes have been reported across central and northern Kansas, but most of the damage is minor. The Wichita Eagle reports that the largest tornado included multiple vortexes and hit in a rural area south of Concordia in the north-central part of the state.

Video shows the tornado taking shape and moving across the countryside.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mick McGuire said it snapped power poles and downed power lines.

CBS Wichita affiliate KWCH spoke with owners of a home in central Kansas town of Tescott whose shed was damaged in Tuesday's storm. They said they saw debris flying as they took shelter in their basement. Authorities in the area said no one was injured.

The tornadoes were the first of the year for Kansas. The state hadn't reached May without a tornado since 1980.

Authorities were encouraging people to think ahead before severe weather hit, CBS Topeka affiliate WIBW reports.

"The key thing is to make a plan before the weather gets here ... the other part is staying weather aware. Getting the notifications. Getting the warnings. Paying attention to the weather," said Dusty Nichols with Shawnee County Emergency Management.

Nichols said it is important for residents to know where to seek shelter in the event that warning sirens go off.

"If you hear a siren that means take cover. It is a warning, so it's not an indication you should run outside and take a look. It is a no joke. You should take cover when you hear a siren," he said.