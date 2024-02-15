Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting witnesses describe scene: "It was traumatizing"

When gunfire erupted at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, several witnesses described mistaking the gunshots for fireworks. But quickly, the sound — and panic that followed — registered and they joined the crowds running to safety.

Officials said at least one person was killed and more than 20 people were injured, including children ranging in age from 6 to 15 years old, in the shooting near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Three people, including two juveniles, were taken into custody, police said.

Thousands of people came out to join the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory on Wednesday. Several paradegoers spoke to CBS News about the chaotic scene that followed.

Pair describes "surreal event," helping people escape

Austin Pritchett (right) and Aster Bubolz (left) describe the chaotic scene Wednesday when shots were fired as they exited the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. CBS News

Austin Pritchett and Aster Bubolz were exiting the parade when they heard a loud bang. At first, they thought it was fireworks.

"But then it clicked," Pritchett, who had served in the military, said in an interview on CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson on Wednesday night. "I was like, oh, no that's gunshots."

When they looked back, they could see people starting to run and others drop to the ground.

"It was just a surreal event," Pritchett said.

Bubolz said nothing can prepare you for a situation like this.

"I can't imagine this ever happening, but we ended up being right there," Bubolz. "Our first thought was just to help."

Several people followed Pritchett and Bubolz to safety, heading through a parking garage and away from the danger.

"It's appalling at this point. At what point do we quit with the — bluntly — the thoughts and prayers," Pritchett asked. "Obviously, it's not helping."

Pritchett added, "Something has to change."

Teen recalls seeing "fear on people's faces"

Dana Brady and her daughter, Madison, were leaving the Chiefs parade as gunfire erupted on Wednesday. CBS News

Dana Brady and her 14-year-old daughter, Madison, decided to book a last-minute flight from New Hampshire to Kansas City to celebrate the Chiefs at their Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

The pair were leaving the parade when they, too, thought they heard fireworks going off. They turned to see if anyone reacted but the crowd around them continued walking. Seconds later, a "crush of people" came running toward them and they heard someone scream, "They're shooting!"

"After trying to assess whether or not this was just a scare or whether it was a false alarm, I grabbed my daughter and put her in front of me in case someone was coming up behind me and we just pushed toward the crowd toward Union Station trying to get to safety," Brady told CBS News on Thursday.

Madison said they ran in the same direction as everyone else, though they didn't know exactly where the danger was coming from or what the situation was.

"I was traumatized," Madison said. "I think what made it most scary for me, though, was when I saw the fear on people's faces. I knew something was wrong...I didn't know how dangerous it was but, it was traumatizing."

Brady described the situation as "surreal" but said the thought of a potential attack or incident occurring during a big event had crossed her mind before.

"That crosses my mind whenever I'm in large crowds. And you honestly don't think you'll encounter it but it makes me pause," Brady said.

Lifelong Chiefs fan describes chaotic scene



Tiffany Null, a lifelong Chiefs fan, describes the "very chaotic" scene following the shooting near the Kansas City Chiefs parade. CBS News

Tiffany Null was standing on top of a cooler to get a better view of the parade when she heard a pop followed by a wave of screams. As soon as someone screamed, "They're shooting," Null and her husband took off running, leaving all of their stuff behind.

Shortly after the pair started running, she said they heard, "They've got him! They've got him!"

"It was just very chaotic," recalled Null, adding that the area was so crowded that people were standing shoulder to shoulder and there wasn't a clear place to go and hide.

Null said she followed instructions from officials and was eventually guided through a barricade to return to her car.

"I've lived in Kansas City pretty much the majority of my life and I've rooted for the Chiefs the whole time, and I've celebrated this. And this is something that I wanted to experience. Is this something that I wanted to happen? Absolutely not. Will it stick with me? Yeah," Null said.

Null said she'll never forget the terror on people's faces as they were running, but she's still proud to stand with her city.

"I'm glad I went and celebrated our victory with our whole city," Null added.

Dad and young daughter "shaken up"

Jeremiah Wilson traveled from Nebraska with his 7-year-old daughter to attend the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

Like many others, Wilson believed the initial pops were fireworks. As soon as they realized they were gunshots, Wilson picked up his daughter, sprinted up a hill and took cover.

"I don't know what the hell went on, to be honest with you. I just know we got the hell out of there," Wilson told CBS News after the incident on Wednesday, adding that the pair are "shaken up" and still trying to process what happened.

As a single dad, Wilson said he was trying to have a special moment with his daughter and create a happy memory.

"For it to end like that was just…sad. I mean, I can't even put it into words," he said.