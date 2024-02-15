Watch CBS News

Mom, daughter describe Chiefs parade shooting: "Someone was screaming, 'they're shooting'"

Dana Brady and her daughter, Madison, flew from New Hampshire to Kansas City for the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade and were caught in the chaos when the shooting happened. They joined CBS News to describe their experience.
