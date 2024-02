Eyewitnesses describe scene at Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting At least one person is dead and more than twenty are hurt after a shooting near the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade Wednesday. Neal Jones from CBS Kansas City affiliate KCTV reports. Then, eyewitnesses Austin Pritchett and Aster Bubolz join to describe the scene. After, KMBZ reporter Brian Lock and CBS News contributor Sam Vinograd join to discuss the latest.