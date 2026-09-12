L.A. County deputies respond to trespasser at Malibu home of Kamala Harris

A trespasser was reported Friday night at former Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Malibu, California, according to Los Angeles County law enforcement officials and a Harris spokesperson.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to her home around 10:30 p.m. after her private security detail made a "suspicious person" call, the department said.

When they arrived, they made contact with the person and advised them to leave, the sheriff's department said. The person left voluntarily without incident.

"Last night, security personnel stopped an individual who illegally entered Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Emhoff's property before the individual reached the home," said a statement from Eduardo Negrón, a spokesperson for Harris. "Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Emhoff were not present. They are grateful to the security and law enforcement personnel who responded swiftly."

The sheriff's department said a trespassing report was taken and deputies from the local station would increase patrols in the area as a precaution.

Former vice presidents typically receive federal government protection for six months after leaving office, while former presidents receive protection for life.

Then-President Joe Biden extended Harris' protection beyond the traditional six months, but President Donald Trump revoked the extension last August. It otherwise would have ended this summer.