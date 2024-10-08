Kamala Harris proposes Medicare pay for more in-home health care during appearance on "The View"

Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday that she intends for Medicare to pay for long-term, in-home health care for a broader group of seniors, something she says the program will pay for through negotiating lower drug prices.

Harris described the outline of her proposal on ABC's "The View," saying the proposal will particularly help people in the so-called "sandwich" generation — those simultaneously caring for children and aging parents.

"Basically what we will do is allow Medicare to cover in-home health care," the Democratic nominee for president said.

"Because we're talking about these kinds of things where it's just about helping an aging parent or person prepare a meal," Harris continued. "Put their sweater on. And it's about dignity for that individual, it's about independence for that individual. People are of declining skills to some extent, but their dignity has not declined, their pride has not declined."

Medicare already covers in-home health care up to 35 hours a week for seniors who are deemed homebound or whose illness deems such help necessary. Seniors who require more than "intermittent" care don't qualify, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Harris' proposal would seemingly expand the definition of who qualifies for in-home help, although her campaign hasn't yet elaborated on the details.

Harris didn't say on the show how much her proposal would cost. She said Medicare would cover the costs by negotiating drug prices with pharmaceutical companies, although it's not yet clear if those savings would be sufficient to fund a likely massive expense. The Biden administration has successfully negotiated lower prices for some drugs covered by Medicare with pharmaceutical companies.

"There are so many people who are right in the middle. They're taking care of their kids and they're taking care of their aging parents," said Harris. She said many Americans have to leave their job and source of income to care for an aging loved one.

Harris has said the issue is personal for her as she cared for her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, when she was diagnosed with colon cancer nearly two decades ago. She died in 2009.

Asked to differentiate herself from Mr. Biden, Harris said they're "different people" who bring different "sensibilities" to the job, mentioning her experience with home health care and focus on small businesses. But pressed to differentiate herself from Mr. Biden on policy, Harris did not. One of the show's co-hosts asked Harris if she would have done something differently than the president during the last four years.

"There is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of — and I've been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact," she said.

On "The View," the vice president also warned Floridians to take Hurricane Milton seriously, as it barrels toward Florida's western coast. Floridians are still recovering from Hurricane Helene, which slammed the state's Big Bend region on Sept. 26.

"This one is gonna be different," Harris said of Milton.

The White House on Tuesday announced the president is canceling his travel to Angola and Germany this week so he can remain in Washington, D.C., overseeing the federal preparation for and response to the storm.