Man arrested outside of Chris Rock show in Boston after allegedly assaulting theater staff and police officer

Chris Rock has first show since Will Smith slap

After a turbulent Oscars, Chris Rock returned to the stage with sold-out shows in Boston. At Rock's first show at the Wilbur Theater on Wednesday, a man was arrested for assaulting two staff members, according to CBS Boston.

Kaleb Herd, 26, of Quincy, Massachusetts, was arraigned Thursday on charges of trespass, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and three counts of assault and battery, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney.

Herd allegedly assaulted a police officer, as well as a person he was at the show with, who tried to deescalate the incident.

"Hopefully the next time Mr. Herd attends a public event he'll be smart enough to adhere to the basic rules," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, according to CBS Boston.

Rock's Boston shows were his first since the Oscars, where Will Smith slapped him as he presented the award for Best Documentary. Smith was angry at a joke Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's, shaved head. Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis, which causes hair loss.

Smith issued an apology via a statement shared on Instagram Monday night.

Rock did not publicly comment on the incident until his first Boston show, where he told the crowd he was "still processing" it.

"I'm still kind of processing what happened," Rock said, according to audio posted by the Hollywood trade outlet Variety. He also tamped down any audience expectations that he would talk at length about the slap, telling them: "If you came to hear that, I'm not ... I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend."