Virginia Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax speaks amid sexual assault allegations -- live stream

Virgina Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax is speaking to reporters on Wednesday as he faces ongoing scrutiny over past claims of sexual assault. Fairfax faces allegations by two women including Vanessa Tyson, an associate professor of political science at Scripps College in Claremont, California, who claimed in February that Fairfax sexually assaulted her at the Democratic National Convention in Boston in 2004.

In a detailed public statement, Tyson detailed the alleged assault, saying Fairfax forced her to perform oral sex on him. Fairfax said their interaction was consensual. She later described to "CBS This Morning" that she couldn't feel her neck as Fairfax forced his hands on her.

"I couldn't feel my neck. I couldn't hold my head up," Tyson said. "He's using his hand on the back of my neck. And I still didn't know what was going wrong. I thought there was something wrong with my neck… And he's pushing down and pushing down. And I couldn't hold my neck up. And I didn't know what was going on."

Days after Tyson's claim, a second woman, Meredith Watson, came forward to accuse Fairfax of raping her in North Carolina, while both were students at Duke University in 2000. Watson later told CBS that that she felt "guilty" for not reporting her allegation that Fairfax raped her nearly 20 years ago.

"It happened to her [Tyson] after it happened to me. And had I had the strength or the courage to say something in 2000, maybe it never would've happened to her," Watson told CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King.

This encounter, too, Fairfax maintains was consensual.

Fairfax has remained adamant about staying in office, saying that he will not resign and instead has called on "all appropriate and impartial investigatory authorities, including the FBI, to investigate fully and thoroughly the allegations against me." Both accusers have called for a public hearing.

Earlier on Wednesday, Virginia House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert said he found Tyson and Watson's accounts "very compelling" and joined in the calls to hold a bipartisan public forum for the women to share their stories. He said, however, that Virginia House Democrats have rebuffed Republican's efforts to hold such a hearing.

