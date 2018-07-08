Justin Bieber gets engaged to Hailey Baldwin: Reports

There's "One Less Lonely Girl" after Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin got engaged over the weekend, according to multiple reports. It appeared the Canadian superstar popped the question during a Bahamas trip after the couple recently got back together.

First reported by TMZ, later by E! News, the lovebirds got engaged on Saturday night in front of a small crowd at a resort on the islands. Baldwin, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, started to date Bieber again after he broke up with singer Selena Gomez.

Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, have not commented on their engagement on any of their social media platforms, but the "Baby" singer's father and mother posted about it on Sunday.

"Proud is understatement! Excited for the next chapter," Jeremy Bieber posted on his Instagram, with a picture of Justin looking at a sunset.

Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette ‏also appeared to confirm the news: "Love Love Love Love Love Love Love."

Love Love Love Love Love Love Love. — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) July 7, 2018

As the newly engaged couple celebrated the milestone in their relationship, Twitter users had mixed reactions, with many expressing disbelief over the news that now Bieber will have "Somebody To Love."

"If Justin Bieber really is engaged to Hailey Baldwin. My heart breaks twice, once for myself and once for Selena," Twitter user @kaitpennington wrote.

If Justin Bieber really is engaged to Hailey Baldwin. My heart breaks twice, once for myself and once for Selena — Kait Pennington (@kaitpennington) July 8, 2018

"just found out about justin bieber's engagement... please respect my privacy during this difficult time" wrote another.

just found out about justin bieber’s engagement... please respect my privacy during this difficult time — rylen. (@RylenLemons) July 8, 2018