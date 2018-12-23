Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg up and working after surgery

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is up and working as she recuperates from cancer surgery, said Kathy Arberg, a spokesperson for the court. She said Ginsburg remained in New York at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Sunday.

No information has been released on when Ginsburg might return home.

Ginsburg, 85, underwent surgery Friday to remove two malignant growths in her left lung. Doctors said there is no evidence of any remaining disease.

Ginsburg is one of the four liberal members of the Supreme Court, and is somewhat of an icon among progressives. She has been treated for cancer two other times. Last month, she cracked three ribs in a fall at the court.

The court meets next on January 7. Despite her health problems, Ginsburg has never missed arguments.