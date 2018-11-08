Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs on her left side during a fall Wednesday evening in her office, the Supreme Court said Thursday. The 85-year-old was admitted to a hospital for observation and treatment, according to a Supreme Court news release.

The release said she initially went home after falling at the Supreme Court then went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., Thursday morning "after experiencing discomfort." She was admitted after tests showed three ribs were fractured.

Ginsburg has broken ribs before. In 2012, she broke two ribs in a fall, The Associated Press reports.

The other Supreme Court justices will be on the bench at 10 a.m. Thursday for the investiture of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was confirmed to the court in early October in a 50-48 Senate vote.