Alexander brothers found guilty on all charges in sex trafficking trial

Jurors in New York City have found the Alexander brothers guilty on all counts in their federal trial on sex trafficking charges.

The verdict Monday caps four weeks of testimony from women who accused the three wealthy brothers — Tal, 39, and 38-year-old twins Oren and Alon — of sexually assaulting them. The brothers were accused of teaming up to drug and rape dozens of women and girls over more than a decade, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Jones referenced the distressing accounts of 11 victims during the trial.

The brothers faced multiple charges including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.

They had pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were brought against them in waves following their arrest in December 2024 in Miami, where they lived. The trial took place in New York City, one of several locations where victims said they were assaulted.

Prior to the arrests, Oren and Tal Alexander were known for their luxury real estate business, which earned them the nickname "The A Team" as they brokered high-end properties in New York, Miami and Los Angeles. Alon graduated from law school and went on to hold an executive position at their family's private security firm.

Oren Alexander shook his head softly as the forewoman read out the guilty verdict. Tal Alexander also put his head down. Their parents were present and faced forward in court, while at one point a family friend rubbed their mother's back.

Prosecutors said in court that the three brothers used their money, power and status to lure and then take advantage of the women they assaulted, including, they alleged, two teenage girls. An indictment accused them of drugging victims and sexually abusing them once they were incapacitated, in some cases taking video or photos.

The brothers' defense lawyers argued that the encounters were consensual and that their sometimes "obnoxious" or inappropriate banter "doesn't constitute a crime."