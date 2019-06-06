Jupiter will get so close to earth this month its largest moons will be visible with binoculars

NASA has a message for space lovers this month: Look up. The largest planet in the solar system, Jupiter, will be clearly visible on June 10 — and to see its biggest moons you'll only need to grab a pair of binoculars.

NASA said the gas giant is at its "biggest and brightest this month" and will be visible all night. The planet will reach opposition, the annual occurrence when the Jupiter, Earth and the Sun are arranged in a straight line, with Earth in the center. So, mark your calendars for Monday, as it will be the best time of the year to see it.

What's Up for June? 🔭 Jupiter is up all night, while Mercury and Mars decide to get close, and the Moon reveals its tilted orbit. Downloadable video and transcript available at https://t.co/tPYUwcimlm pic.twitter.com/lPw2pIEyZ0 — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) June 3, 2019

While the planet famous for its brilliant stripes and swirls will be visible to the naked eye, binoculars or a small telescope only enhance its clarity. The devices will also allow people to spot Jupiter's four largest moons, and possibly even a "glimpse" of part of the banded clouds that surround the planet. Scientists believe the planet has a combined 79 moons -- 53 named and 26 awaiting official names.

However, for those who want an even closer look at the planet, Nasa's Juno spacecraft is currently orbiting Jupiter and has captured stunning footage.