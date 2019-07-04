Pentagon gives guidance to troops about what to say at July 4th event

The Pentagon distributed a document advising troops how to respond to reporters covering the "July 4th Salute to America" celebration, CBS News' David Martin has confirmed. The document advises troops to tell reporters things such as "I am proud to serve this nation and I am proud to be a U.S. service member," according to Mother Jones.

Among the suggested comments are "I am proud of my job and my vehicle/tank" and "I am glad to share my experience with the American People."

The document also advises service members participating to remember they are representing the U.S. Army in all interactions, in or out of uniform.

The existence of the document was first reported by Mother Jones.

President Trump will be in attendance Thursday along with thousands of U.S. service members, and there will a "VIP" section near the bleachers. It's unclear who all the "VIP" will be be, but at least some of them will be Republican donors, CBS News' Major Garrett reports.

Mr. Trump posted on Twitter it would be a "show of a lifetime!"

The military hardware was arriving Wednesday on the National Mall near the Lincoln Memorial. Tanks and infantry vehicles will be on static display near the Lincoln Memorial, trucked in to prevent their treads from damaging the streets. Fighter jets, Air Force One, Marine One, a B-2 bomber and the Blue Angels will fly over.

The total cost is still unclear. The National Park Service will be diverting $2.5 million for the celebration from funds originally for other parks.

Mr. Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning "the cost of our great Salute to America tomorrow will be very little compared to what it is worth."