Julia Roberts joins Instagram, posts first photo

America's sweetheart is finally on Instagram. Julia Roberts posted her very first photo on the social media service on Wednesday. It's a simple portrait of herself, sitting on the grass and wearing a sweater that says "Love" on it. She captioned the photo, "Hello."

Hello☀️ A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) on Jun 26, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT

On Thursday, she posted another photo of herself with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart. The two are wearing matching shirts that say "You can't make everyone happy. You are not an avocado."

The Oscar-winning actress, 50, has stayed away from social media up till now; she does not have a Twitter or Facebook account.

Roberts is set to star in upcoming Amazon Studios thriller "Homecoming." She will serve as executive producer on the psychological thriller as well, along with creator Sam Esmail of "Mr. Robot" fame.

Last year, Roberts won the coveted title of most beautiful woman in the world by People magazine. The first time she won the title was in 1991, at the age of 23, just a year after the release of "Pretty Woman."

"I am very flattered," Roberts said in response to the latest award. "I'm going to mention that in my Christmas card to the Clooneys this year."