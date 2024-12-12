Julia Child, Tina Turner highlight all-female 18th class of the California Hall of Fame

The next members of the California Hall of Fame have been announced – and this time, all of the inductees are women.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom announced the 18th class inductees on Thursday.

TV cooking legend Julia Child, California's first poet laureate Ina Donna Coolbrith, Olympian Vicki Manalo Draves, civil rights pioneer Mitsuye Endo, civil rights activist Alice Piper, gorilla conservationist Dian Fossey, and singer Tina Turner will be honored.

Since 2006, @CAMuseum has honored 166 Californians for their achievement in the arts, business and labor, food, literature, music, public service, science, and sports. pic.twitter.com/EJqTuZFKbH — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) December 12, 2024

"These trailblazing women have shattered barriers, challenged societal norms, and driven progress that has transformed California and the world," Siebel Newsom said in a statement.

Unlike in previous years, all of the inductees have since passed.

"This all-female cohort consists of powerful women who remain beloved cultural icons and civil rights luminaries today, truly embodying the California spirit," Gov. Newsom said in a statement.

Last year's inductees included former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, Judge Thelton Henderson, Chef Helene An, basketball star Cheryll Miller, choreographer Brenda Way, father of the internet Vint Cerf, and director Ava Duvernay.

The 2024 induction ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.