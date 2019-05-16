Juan Guaido's envoy to U.S. to meet with U.S. Southern Command

Juan Guaidó, who is recognized by the United States as the rightful leader of Venezuela, is sending his envoy to the U.S. to meet with U.S. Southern Command next week. Southern Command oversees U.S. military operations in Central America, South America and Caribbean.

Guaido recently suggested to CBS News that he is open to U.S. military help in Venezuela, in order to carry out free and fair elections. And the Trump administration has not ruled out military intervention, saying that all options remain open.

Guaidó named himself interim president in January, and has since been recognized by over 50 countries as Venezuela's legitimate leader. However, Guaidó and his supporters have been unable to remove President Nicolas Maduro from office. An unsuccessful uprising by Guaidó and his supporters at the end of April did little to change the political dynamic.

Guaidó's envoy to the U.S., Carlos Vecchio, will meet with U.S. Southern Command on Monday. Southern Command oversees U.S. military operations in Central America, South America and Caribbean.