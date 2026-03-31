JPMorgan Chase unveils "American Dream" initiative focused on small businesses

JPMorgan Chase is rolling out a new effort to support small businesses and revive economic mobility, as many in the U.S. say the American dream is slipping further out of reach.

The nation's largest bank said its "American Dream Initiative" will start with lending to small businesses and later expand into housing affordability, health care access and other areas that can build economic opportunity. The rollout comes as surveys show many Americans believe key financial milestones, like buying a home or getting a good job, are increasingly difficult to achieve.

The effort is kicking off with a focus on small businesses because they represent a powerful economic engine, accounting for nearly 44% of the nation's GDP growth, according to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

"By reigniting the American Dream through smart local investments and policies that we know work, we can work together to make the economy benefit more people — helping them buy homes, get good jobs and build better lives," said Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, in a statement.

The plan, which is aimed at new customers and JPMorgan Chase's 7 million small business clients, will focus on several key regions, including Alabama, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The initiative will expand that customer base to 10 million small businesses.

Investing in local businesses

A majority of Americans recently surveyed by CBS News said it's harder to accomplish economic milestones like buying a home or raising a family than it was for past generations. Of the 2,425 adults interviewed, 62% said opportunities are increasing for wealthy people, versus 16% who said the same for the middle class.

"The American Dream is alive, but it's slipping out of reach for too many people — and for future generations," Dimon said in the statement.

Beyond providing financial support to small businesses, JPMorgan Chase said it will invest in revitalizing local business districts and offer entrepreneurs technical assistance through its "Coaching for Impact" program, which will train nearly 115,000 total small business owners over the next decade.

Some of these efforts are already underway, the bank said. Last week, for instance, JPMorgan Chase pledged $2.5 million to help spur economic growth in downtown San Francisco. The money will help entrepreneurs open storefronts and commercial spaces, improving public safety and establishing a hub for local manufacturers.

In Alabama, JPMorgan Chase said it plans to support the state's growing aerospace industry, a key driver in the state's economy, by training residents and helping small businesses score government contracts. The bank has also set its sights on tripling the number of Chase branches in the state to 35 by 2030.

JPMorgan Chase said it will hire an additional 1,000 small-business bankers to its existing network of 5,000 at branches across the country to connect small business owners to financial resources.

Tony Dokoupil sits down with Dimon for an interview airing Tuesday on "CBS Evening News" and Wednesday on "CBS Mornings."