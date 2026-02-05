CBS News poll on opportunity and the economy. Is it easier or harder now to buy a house, get a job?

Following years of negativity about the economy, most Americans feel there are increasing opportunities for the wealthy today, but decreasing opportunities for the middle class. Big majorities feel it's harder today to buy a house, get a good job, or raise a family than it was for previous generations — including for today's young people.

But more immediately for Americans and their wallets now, the view that prices are rising isn't quite as widespread as it was this fall, so some of the public is starting to see the inflation rate stabilizing.

Financial differences describe different choices about spending going forward, too.

Those in lower-income tiers are often cutting back, and say utility costs have hit them hard of late. But those more closely tied to the stock market tend to say their overall finances are good, and higher earners say they'll keep spending the same.

On the jobs front, most who have one feel at least somewhat secure about it, but that sense of security isn't as strong today as it was in the fall.

The job market

A majority of Americans feel at least somewhat secure in their jobs, though the percentage that feels very secure has dropped slightly from October. And most Americans feel that if they were looking for a job, it would be difficult to find the kind of job they would want.

That's not entirely connected to concerns about AI — people tend to think finding a job will be hard, no matter their view is on AI. But people who do think AI will tend to reduce job availability in their field are even more pessimistic about the prospect of finding a job.

Prices

Most Americans still feel prices are going up. That view, however, is not as prevalent in the public as it was this fall.

Finances and income differences

As has been the case for years, the economy finds Americans with two very different descriptions of their financial situation, in part hewing to their incomes and how much their financial situation is tied to the stock market.

For example, when people say the stock market matters a lot in their finances, they report their overall situation as better.

Overall views of the economy aren't much changed of late. Most do think it is going to get worse, and the specific outlook still isn't positive: Just one in five think it will be growing or booming in the next year.

Today, most feel the income gap between the richest and the middle class is increasing.

Spending

Amid the cold weather and storms that have hit much of the nation lately, those at lower income levels say utility costs are difficult or a hardship.

Meanwhile, in terms of discretionary purchases, those at relatively lower income levels say they'll be cutting back, while those with higher incomes say they'll spend the same.

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,425 U.S. adults interviewed between February 3-5, 2026. The sample was weighted to be representative of adults nationwide according to gender, age, race, and education, based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as 2024 presidential vote. The margin of error is ±2.4 points.