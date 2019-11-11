JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on preparing for a "bad outcome" in Hong Kong protests

Sunday on 60 Minutes, Lesley Stahl spoke with JPMorgan Chase CEO and chairman Jamie Dimon about a number of topics. In this digital extra, Dimon was asked if he has an evacuation plan in place for employees working in Hong Kong should violence further escalate.

Tensions between pro-democracy protesters and police continued to flare in the Asian banking hub last night.

LESLEY STAHL: Hong Kong. These protests continue. And the Chinese have built up some military along the border there. If they did move, militarily, against Hong Kong, and you got something like Tiananmen Square, what would the consequences be, worldwide…

JAMIE DIMON: I think it's very, very important that that have a peaceful outcome. Remember, Hong Kong is also a major financial center. So a bad, un-peaceful outcome here would be bad for everybody, including the Chinese.

LESLEY STAHL: Are you preparing at all for a bad outcome? Do you have plans? For example, you have people there. Do you have escape routes and things like that planned?

JAMIE DIMON: If you heard me talk about this company, we always prepare for bad outcomes.

LESLEY STAHL: Right. So that's a --

JAMIE DIMON: Unfortunately, yes.

LESLEY STAHL: That's a yes.