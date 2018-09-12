JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon on Trump: My wealth no "gift from daddy"

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said he could beat President Trump in a presidential election, before back-pedaling as his comments drew media attention.

"I think I could beat Trump," Dimon said early Wednesday during an event at his bank's New York headquarters, according to media accounts. "I'm as tough as he is, I'm smarter than he is. I would be fine. He could punch me all he wants, it wouldn't work with me. I'd fight right back."

Dimon also took aim at Trump's wealth, saying of himself: "This wealthy New Yorker actually earned his money. It wasn't a gift from daddy."

The executive has been CEO of JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank, since 2005.

The 62-year-old Dimon, who is said to be delegating more of his responsibilities to two senior executives, has been vocal regarding his views on issues including immigration, infrastructure and the economy.

Later in the day, Dimon expressed regret for his latest discourse into politics and denied any interest in running for president.

"I should not have said it," he said in a statement. "I'm not running for president. Proves I wouldn't make a good politician. I get frustrated because I want all sides to come together to help solve big problems."