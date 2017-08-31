Joy Anna Duggar expecting baby No. 1

The Duggar family is expanding their brood once again!

On Wednesday, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, announced that they are expecting their first child.

"We're so happy and thankful to announce that we're expecting a baby!" the 19-year-old "Counting On" star told People. "Every child is such a precious gift from God. I'm most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him."

The couple's baby news comes after they tied the knot in front of family and friends in May, following a three-month engagement. The two met when Austin, 23, moved to Arkansas and started attending the same church as the Duggar family.

The parents-to-be will have quite the support system. Joy-Anna's sisters, Jill and Jessa, both have two kids each, while her brother, Josh, and his wife, Anna, are expecting their fifth child. Joy-Anna is reportedly the youngest of the Duggars to get pregnant.

Back in March, Josh and Anna broke their baby news in a blog post on the Duggar family website. "For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family," read the message, noting the marital struggles that the two have overcome. "Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust. We've learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time."

