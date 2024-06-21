Joseph Quinn on how "A Quiet Place: Day One" will give audiences a new experience

Joseph Quinn on why "A Quiet Place: Day One" is much more quiet

Joseph Quinn, known for his roles in "Stranger Things" and "Game of Thrones," stars alongside Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o in "A Quiet Place: Day One." The film, which will be released on June 27, is a prequel to the popular "A Quiet Place" franchise and explores the events of the first day the aliens invade Earth.

A new challenge

Quinn shared that this movie is different than previous installments, saying that the audience will be able to experience the film on a scale that they haven't before.

He noted that while the first two films were contained, this one is set in New York City, a place not known for being quiet, adding a new dimension to the story as the characters attempt to negotiate this "very silent, very violent, new reality."

"It's very much its own film," he said.

On silent acting

One of the unique challenges of "A Quiet Place: Day One" is the need for non-verbal communication. Quinn said that much of the acting relies on body language, facial expressions and movement, since characters must remain silent to avoid the alien monsters.

"As human beings, we communicate non-verbally all the time anyway," he said. "But I think the challenge of it, for myself and Lupita, was to figure out ways to tell each other what to do and what not to do without any dialogue, which is great fun."

Working with Lupita Nyong'o

Quinn said he actively pursued the role in part due to his admiration for director Michael Sarnoski and co-star Nyong'o, who Quinn called "a formidable person and remarkable actor."

With multiple projects on his plate, including roles in "Fantastic Four" and "Gladiator," Quinn is busier than ever. Despite his hectic schedule, Quinn said he remains grateful for the opportunities.

"It's extraordinary. I'm in a very interesting spot right now, and I'm really enjoying it, and I'm very grateful for it," said Quinn.