U.S.-German citizen arrested for attempted firebombing of U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv

Lucia I Suarez Sang
Associate Managing Editor
Lucia Suarez Sang
A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to firebomb the U.S. embassy branch in Tel Aviv, Israel, earlier this month and making threats against President Trump, federal prosecutors said Sunday.

Joseph Neumayer, who has U.S. and German citizenship, was taken into custody at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City by FBI special agents after he was deported from Israel.

According to the prosecutors, Neumayer traveled to Israel in April. On May 19, he arrived at the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv carrying a backpack. Without provocation, Neumayer allegedly spat at an embassy guard as he walked by and was able to flee as the guard attempted to detain him. He left his backpack outside the embassy after the tussle.

A search of the backpack found three Molotov cocktails inside.

Local law enforcement tracked down the 28-year-old at his hotel, where he was arrested.

Israel Palestinians
A look at the U.S. Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel, during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. Ohad Zwigenberg / AP

Investigators found that before he traveled to the embassy, Neumayer allegedly posted on social media: "join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv. Death to America, death to Americans, and f***k the west." Authorities said that Neumayer also posted threatening messages on social media targeting President Trump.

Israel deported Neumayer on Sunday.

After his arrest in New York City, Neumayer was charged with attempting to destroy, by means of fire or explosive, the U.S. Embassy. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

"This defendant is charged with planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening death to Americans, and President Trump's life," Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a statement. "The Department will not tolerate such violence and will prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law."

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement that Neumayer's alleged actions were "despicable and violent" and "will not be tolerated at home or abroad."

