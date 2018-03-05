Harvard professor placed on leave following series of sexual misconduct allegations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- Harvard University has placed a professor on administrative leave following a series of sexual misconduct allegations. In an email sent to students Sunday, the university's Faculty of the Arts and Sciences (FAS) dean Michael Smith said Professor Jorge Dominguez is on leave effective immediately pending a "full and fair review of the facts."

Smith says the FAS will not tolerate sexual harassment, and he encourages anyone who has witnessed sexual harassment to come forward.

A Harvard spokeswoman has declined to comment further on the suspension.

Former students and colleagues accused Dominguez of sexual harassment and assault in an article published Tuesday in the Chronicle of Higher Education.

One of the accusers named in the article is Terry Karl, who is a former Harvard assistant professor of government. Karl alleges Dominguez made "numerous sexual advances" despite "verbal and written pleas to stop," according to the article. She filed a complaint with the university, which found him guilty of "serious misconduct." Dominguez was subsequently removed from administrative responsibilities for three years and Karl left the university on her own.

According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, another woman described Dominguez as being "handsy in a creepy old-man kind of way."

Other women claim he touched them inappropriately, and one former colleague says he tried to kiss her multiple times.