JonBenét Ramsey murder case: The ransom note and other evidence
A closer look at what police found at the Ramsey family's Boulder, Colorado, home after their 6-year-old daughter JonBenét Ramsey was found bludgeoned and strangled in the basement on Dec. 26, 1996.
A mysterious ransom note
In the early morning hours of Dec. 26, 1996, Patsy Ramsey called 911 to report her 6-year-old daughter JonBenét missing, and found a rambling ransom note left inside their Boulder, Colorado, home.
The crime scene
Several hours later, JonBenét was found dead in the basement of the home. Police found no signs of a break-in.
An unusual murder weapon
JonBenét had been bludgeoned in the head and strangled with this intricately made device known as a garrote.
More evidence at the scene
JonBenét's body was wrapped in this white blanket, and her mouth was covered with duct tape.
One investigator's theory
Retired homicide detective Lou Smit, who was hired to work on the case by the Boulder District Attorney and later worked for the Ramsey family, believed an intruder came into the Ramsey house and killed JonBenét.
The killer's way in?
Smit believed the killer entered the basement through this window and used the suitcase to climb back out.
Evidence left behind?
Authorities found this rope in a bedroom close to JonBenét's. The Ramseys said it did not belong to them.
John Ramsey's quest for answers
DNA recovered from JonBenét's body and clothing comes from an unidentified male. Her father, John Ramsey, believes new technology can and should be used to figure out who it belongs to. He is calling for new testing of the garrote, suitcase, blanket and other items of evidence.
The current investigation
In November 2024, the Boulder Police Department said, "The assertion that there is viable evidence and leads we are not pursuing—to include DNA testing—is completely false."
If you have information about the case, please call the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-1974 or email BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov