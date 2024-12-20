JonBenét Ramsey murder case: The ransom note and other evidence

A closer look at what police found at the Ramsey family's Boulder, Colorado, home after their 6-year-old daughter JonBenét Ramsey was found bludgeoned and strangled in the basement on Dec. 26, 1996.

A mysterious ransom note

A two-and-a half-page note left on the stairs of the Ramsey family home demanding a $118,000 ransom. AP/Boulder Police Department

In the early morning hours of Dec. 26, 1996, Patsy Ramsey called 911 to report her 6-year-old daughter JonBenét missing, and found a rambling ransom note left inside their Boulder, Colorado, home.

The crime scene

The Boulder, Colorado, home where the Ramsey family lived at the time of the murder. CBS News

Several hours later, JonBenét was found dead in the basement of the home. Police found no signs of a break-in.

An unusual murder weapon

The garrote used to strangle JonBenét. CBS News

JonBenét had been bludgeoned in the head and strangled with this intricately made device known as a garrote.

More evidence at the scene

JonBenét's father found her in the basement of their home, wrapped in this blanket. CBS News

JonBenét's body was wrapped in this white blanket, and her mouth was covered with duct tape.

One investigator's theory

Det. Lou Smit CBS News

Retired homicide detective Lou Smit, who was hired to work on the case by the Boulder District Attorney and later worked for the Ramsey family, believed an intruder came into the Ramsey house and killed JonBenét.

The killer's way in?

Evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey murder case includes an open basement window and a suitcase. CBS News

Smit believed the killer entered the basement through this window and used the suitcase to climb back out.

Evidence left behind?

Rope found in a guest bedroom at the Ramsey home. CBS News

Authorities found this rope in a bedroom close to JonBenét's. The Ramseys said it did not belong to them.

John Ramsey's quest for answers

In a November 2024 interview with "48 Hours," John Ramsey says DNA testing on items like the blanket and rope could point to his daughter's killer. CBS News

DNA recovered from JonBenét's body and clothing comes from an unidentified male. Her father, John Ramsey, believes new technology can and should be used to figure out who it belongs to. He is calling for new testing of the garrote, suitcase, blanket and other items of evidence.

The current investigation

Boulder Police Department CBS News

In November 2024, the Boulder Police Department said, "The assertion that there is viable evidence and leads we are not pursuing—to include DNA testing—is completely false."

If you have information about the case, please call the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-1974 or email BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov