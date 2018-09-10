CBSN
By Andrea Park CBS News September 10, 2018, 4:58 PM

Jonathan Van Ness slams "transphobic" comments after wearing a dress on red carpet

Jonathan Van Ness arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at The Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.  

"Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness slammed his critics after he wore a dress to the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday. Van Ness wore a long, sheer, beaded dress on the red carpet, and not everyone was a fan of his look. 

When one commenter wrote on a photo of Van Ness, "The guy in the dress looks like the villain in despicable me 3," he hit back, "I look f**king stunning and my name is Jonathan, snap chat filter using on your Insta tiny circle private profile having self."

Instagram account @commentsbycelebs posted a screenshot of the exchange, and Van Ness commented on that post as well. 

He said, "Also I love all these transphobic comments in here. 'The guy in a dress' is insulting and for anyone that doesn't see the implications is blind. F**king rood people I'm too tired."

Van Ness posted a photo of his red carpet outfit and wrote, "We absolutely came to slay this lewk & f**k a gender norm, biggest congrats to the @queereye family on our wins!"

Van Ness regularly wears clothing that challenges gender norms. He wore a white dress at a September event and thigh-high boots to the Outside Lands music festival. 

