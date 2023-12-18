Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty on 2 charges in domestic assault trial

NEW YORK -- Actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty on two of four charges in his trial for domestic assault allegations Monday.

The jury found Majors guilty of 3rd degree assault, recklessly causing physical injury, and 2nd degree harassment.

Majors was found not guilty of 2nd degree aggravated harassment and an additional 3rd degree assault charge, intent to cause physical harm.

The judge set Majors' sentencing for Feb. 6. and issued a new order of protection, barring him from any contact with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. He faces up to a year in prison.

Majors was charged with assaulting and harassing Jabbari, his girlfriend at the time, on March 25 inside an SUV in Manhattan.

Jabbari testified that she saw a woman text Majors, "Oh how I wish I was kissing you." She said she then grabbed his phone and, in his fight to get it back, he hit her in the back of the head and fractured her finger.

Prosecutors said Majors was abusive for months before the altercation, however the defense argued Jabbari was the instigator that night.

The 34-year-old, known for his roles in "Creed III" and Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," attended each day of the trial with his current girlfriend, Meagan Good, by his side, but he did not take the stand.