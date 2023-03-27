Actor Jonathan Majors charged with assault, harassment in New York

Actor Jonathan Majors was charged with assault and aggravated harassment during his Sunday arraignment after his arrest in New York City.

Officers arrested the 33-year-old "Creed III" star on Saturday in Manhattan in connection with an alleged "domestic dispute" involving a 30-year-old woman, police said. She was taken to a hospital with minor head and neck injuries after the alleged assault.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman was struck "about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear." Majors allegedly "put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain." He's also accused of grabbing "her hand, causing swelling, bruising, and substantial pain to her finger."

Majors' criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry on Sunday said the actor is completely innocent. She said she expects the charges will be dropped based on evidence.

"This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations," Chaudhry said. "All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever."

She alleged the woman was having an emotional crisis.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office requested Majors be placed under supervised release with a full order of protection issued for the woman, a spokesperson said. A judge granted a limited order of protection for the woman. Majors was released on his own recognizance. He is set to return to court on May 8.

In the wake of Majors' arrest, the Army pulled advertisements featuring the actor, an Army Enterprise Marketing Office spokesperson said. The rebooted "Be All You Can Be" ads were designed to boost recruitment.

"The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest. We recently released two ads in which Mr. Majors appears," the Army Enterprise Marketing Office spokesperson said. "While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete."