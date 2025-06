Jonathan Joss murder investigators consider whether actor's sexual orientation played a role. Here's what to know.

Tributes pour in for actor Jonathan Joss after shooting at San Antonio home | What's Trending

Tributes pour in for actor Jonathan Joss after shooting at San Antonio home | What's Trending

While it remains unclear what prompted the fatal shooting of Jonathan Joss, a Native American voice actor best known for his work on the animated television series "King of the Hill," police say they are looking into whether his sexual orientation played a role in his death.

Joss' husband has claimed it was a hate crime, saying the person who killed the actor yelled "violent homophobic slurs" before opening fire.

Initially, San Antonio police said they found "no evidence whatsoever to indicate that Mr. Joss' murder was related to his sexual orientation."

But on Thursday, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus walked back that statement, saying it had been made prematurely and whether Joss' sexual orientation played a role in the shooting "is part of the investigation."

In this image taken from video, Jonathan Joss, an actor best known for his voice work on the animated television series "King of the Hill," talks to reporters following a fire at his San Antonio, Texas, home on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. KSAT via AP

Since Joss' killing, friends, actors Joss worked with and fans have honored the actor's memory with tributes and fond remembrances.

Here's what to know about Joss, his career and his shooting:

Who was Joss?

Joss, 59, grew up in San Antonio and graduated from the communications and theater program at Our Lady of the Lake University in 1990.

Joss was best known as the voice of John Redcorn, a Native American character on the popular "King of the Hill" animated series, which ran for 13 seasons from 1997 to 2008. A reboot of the show, which Joss had already worked on, is set to start in August.

Joss also had a recurring role on the television show "Parks and Recreation," playing Chief Ken Hotate. He appeared in two episodes of the series "Tulsa King" in 2022.

What was Joss doing in the months before his death?

Joss' childhood home, where he still lived, burned down in January. He lost all his belongings, and his three dogs were killed in the blaze. A GoFundMe account had been set up to help Joss and his husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, get back on their feet.

"We may have lost our home, but not our hope. We're moving forward with love, humor, and a little elbow grease … and we're incredibly grateful for every ounce of support," Joss said in a May 14 Facebook post in which he indicated he was in Los Angeles looking for a new home.

By the end of May, Joss was back in Texas, and on Saturday, he took part in a live music performance in Austin, located about 80 miles northeast of San Antonio.

Who is accused of fatally shooting Joss?

Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, 56, is accused by police of confronting Joss and his husband as they were checking their mail at the burned-down home Sunday night.

In a statement, de Gonzales alleged that when Ceja Alvarez opened fire, Joss pushed his husband out of the way and saved his life.

When police arrived, officers found Joss lying near the roadway, police said in a statement. CBS affiliate KENS-TV reported Joss had been shot multiple times.

Ceja Alvarez was charged with murder. He is free on a $200,000 bond. KENS-TV captured video of Alvarez walking out of the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday afternoon after posting bond.

Candles, flowers, and notes make up make-shift memorial for voice actor Jonathan Joss who was recently killed, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in San Antonio. Eric Gay / AP

Ceja Alvarez's attorney, Alfonso Otero, has not returned multiple calls or emails seeking comment.

Robert Rios, a friend of Joss', told TV station KSAT that Joss and Ceja Alvarez were neighbors and the two had argued for years.

McManus said police had been called to Joss' home and his neighborhood about 70 times over the past two years related to "neighborhood type disturbances" and that sometimes Joss made those calls and other times neighbors had called to report Joss.

How is Joss being remembered by friends, actors?

Actor Chris Pratt, who worked with Joss on "Parks and Recreation," fondly remembered the actor in an Instagram story on Monday. Both actors had also appeared in the 2016 remake of "The Magnificent Seven."

"Damn. RIP Jonathan. Always such a kind dude," Pratt wrote. "Sad to see. Prayers up. Hug your loved ones."

Nick Offerman, who also worked with Joss on the show, told People in a statement that the heartbroken cast had been "texting together about it all day."

"Jonathan was such a sweet guy and we loved having him as our Chief Ken Hotate," Offerman said. "A terrible tragedy."

In a Facebook post, San Antonio-based Our Lady of the Lake University, Joss' alma mater, called him "a trailblazer in his field. His work and advocacy have left a lasting impact, and his legacy will continue to inspire."

"His voice will be missed at King of the Hill, and we extend our deepest condolences to Jonathan's friends and family," the show's creators and producers - Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Saladin Patterson - said in a statement on the animated series' Instagram page.