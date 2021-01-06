Watch Live: Jon Ossoff delivers remarks on Georgia Senate runoff results

Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of Georgia's two Senate runoffs Wednesday, becoming the first Black senator in his state's history and putting the Senate majority within the party's reach. It was a stinging rebuke of outgoing President Trump, who made one of his final trips in office to Georgia to rally his loyal base behind Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler and the Republican running for the other seat, David Perdue.

The focus now shifts to the second race between Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is making remarks Wednesday morning.

Perdue and Ossoff are locked in a tight race that as of early Wednesday was too close to call. Ossoff was leading with 50.2% of the vote compared to Perdue's 49.8%.

Under Georgia law, a trailing candidate may request a recount when the margin of an election is less than or equal to 0.5 percentage points.



