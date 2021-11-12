A record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September

America's "Great Resignation" is continuing as the so-called "quits" rate — the percentage of workers who handed in their notice — rose to a record 3%, reflecting that 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September, the government said on Friday.

The number of unfilled jobs remained at 10.4 million in October, bucking expectations that job openings would decline slightly during the month. But the quits rate signals that Americans are switching jobs for better pay, quitting to start their own businesses or continuing to struggle with child care and school schedules as the pandemic lingers.

The decision by millions of Americans to leave their jobs shows the "increasing confidence workers have in securing better-paid jobs elsewhere," Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist with Capital Economics, said in report.

The Great Resignation, as the trend has come to be called, signals shifting priorities for the nation's workers, who increasingly are looking for options such as flexible schedules or remote work. At the same time, employers are dangling higher pay and signing bonuses as a way to recruit new workers, providing attractive incentives at a time when higher inflation is eating away at buying power.

COVID-19 infections also remain high in some regions, which could dissuade people from taking or staying in jobs that involve interacting with the public, such as working in retail or restaurants.

"Labor supply drags from COVID concerns appear sizeable and will likely linger in the medium-term, since it may take some time for some people to feel comfortable returning to work," noted Goldman Sachs analysts in a research note ahead of the government's latest quits data.

The industries with the highest quit rates in September included the arts, entertainment and recreation, as well as state and local government education, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday.