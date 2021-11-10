Inflation jumped 6.2% in October, as shortages and supply-chain issues push prices higher

Inflation accelerated in October, with Americans facing sharply higher consumer prices as they head into the crucial holiday shopping season.

Consumer prices increased 6.2% from the year-ago period, slightly faster than their 5.4% increase the previous month. Core inflation — which strips out volatile food and energy costs — grew 4.6%.

Such swift price hikes — the steepest monthly rise in 30 years — are sending financial shocks through household budgets, following almost a decade when inflation rose between 1% to 2% annually. Americans are souring on the nation's financial outlook, with more than 6 in 10 calling the economy poor, according to polling from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The spike in inflation began in April, when the nation began to emerge from its pandemic lockdown and consumer demand for goods like cars, gasoline and furniture sent prices upward. At the same time, many companies are struggling with a labor shortage as well as supply-chain snarls, making some products and services harder to secure.

"Ongoing supply-chain dislocations and supply/demand imbalances continue to drive inflation metrics," Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, said in a research note Wednesday. "Overall, 12-month changes are running well above levels Fed officials are comfortable with, and today's CPI data are not likely to lend support to the 'transient' view."

But, Farooqi added, "The expectation remains that as the health crisis continues to abate, supply chains will adjust."

Economists now predict that inflation isn't likely to return to its pre-2021 levels within the next few months.

"Our sense is that the inflation and price increases will get worse in the near term before they get better," said Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics, prior to Wednesday's inflation report. Her forecast is that headline inflation — or inflation including gas and food prices — will stand at 5.3% in the first three months of 2022, but may start to ease in the second quarter.