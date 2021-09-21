Johnson & Johnson says study shows two doses of its vaccine offer 94% protection against COVID-19

Johnson & Johnson announced Tuesday that new research shows two doses of its COVID-19 vaccine offer stronger protection against the disease.

A booster shot two months after receiving the drugmaker's one-dose vaccine is 94% effective against the coronavirus, the company said.

"Our single-shot vaccine generates strong immune responses and long-lasting immune memory," Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen Research & Development at J&J, said in a statement. "And, when a booster of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is given, the strength of protection against COVID-19 further increases."

