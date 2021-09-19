FDA panel recommends some Americans get COVID booster shot An independent FDA panel recommended this week that some Americans, including those over the age of 65 and those who are at risk of serious disease, get the COVID-19 booster shot. But the panel stopped short of recommending it for the general public. Dr. Geeta Swamy, the associate vice president of research and a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Duke University, explains to CBSN's Lana Zak if pregnant women should be part of the "at-risk" group.